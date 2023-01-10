Denver City Council on Monday approved two settlement payments totaling $325,000 to a couple who sued the city, police officer John McAndrews and unnamed police department employees over being shot with pepper balls during the 2020 George Floyd protests. The night officers shot them on May 30, the couple's lawsuit claims — Brittany King was 19 weeks pregnant. They were working for the food delivery company DoorDash near Civic Center Park, and blocks away from any protests.

At least three pepperballs hit King in the abdomen through an open window of their car, according to the lawsuit, causing a broken hand and chemical burns. The pepperballs also caused lacerations and bruising for Shaiitarrio Brown. King suffered pregnancy complications and their daughter showed signs of developmental delays after birth, according to the couple's case.

King and Brown were homeless at the time, according to their lawsuit, and sometimes had to sleep in their car when they didn't earn enough money for a motel room. The complaint says the chemicals from the pepperballs made the car uninhabitable.

Video footage of officers shooting pepperballs at the couple was used as evidence to support a temporary restraining order against the police's use of chemical irritants and kinetic impact weapons during the George Floyd protests. Senior Judge R. Brooke Jackson ultimately granted the temporary injunction.