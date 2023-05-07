Police are looking for possible suspects accused of firing multiple shots outside a bar in Arvada Saturday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a bar called Pour Decisions located at 6050 W. 55th Place for reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them that a fight started inside the bar and moved outside. Witnesses said after that more than 20 gunshots were heard among the crowd gathered outside.

JCSO said one person was shot in the incident and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the Sheriff's Office believe that there may be additional victims.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and working to identify the suspects involved as well as additional victims.