According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a bar called Pour Decisions located at 6050 W. 55th Place for reports of shots fired.
JCSO said one person was shot in the incident and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the Sheriff's Office believe that there may be additional victims.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and working to identify the suspects involved as well as additional victims.
Deputies are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who was at the bar on Saturday night to call the tip-line at 303-271-5612 or email [email protected].