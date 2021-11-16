The Larimer County Sheriff's Office and other authorities are searching for a firefighting plane that crashed in Estes Park on Tuesday night while battling the Kruger Rock Fire.
LCSO & other agencies are investigating reports of a single engine air tanker crash south of Estes Park. Crews are searching the area now. More to follow.— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) November 17, 2021
The plane, a single engine air tanker, was assisting with firefighting efforts before it went down in mountainous terrain in the firefighting zone, said Larimer County Sheriff Deputy Chris Smith.
Officials did not indicate how many people were on board the plane or if any injuries were reported.
Responders were sent to 17 Hermit Park Road at 6:46 p.m. after reports of the crash, The Estes Valley Fire Protection District reported on PulsePoint.
PulsePoint is a mobile app that allows user to view and receive alerts being responded to by enlisted agencies.
"Our prayers are with the pilot, their family, their aviation family and the firefighting community," said Conor Cahill, press secretary for Gov. Jared Polis in an email statement.
The Denver Gazette's partners at 9News reported that the plane is owned by CO Fire Aviation and that the pilot told the TV station before the flight that the flight would "make history" by having a fixed engine plane fight a fire at night.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.