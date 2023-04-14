The NHL and NBA playoffs are on the horizon with first-round opponents finalized for the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

The Avs will begin their Stanley Cup title defense with a first-round playoff matchup against the Seattle Kraken. Colorado’s 4-3 win Friday night at the Nashville Predators secured the Central Division and the No. 2 overall seed from the conference. The Kraken, in their first NHL postseason appearance, are the No. 1 Wild Card team out of the West. The Avalanche are making their sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs under head coach Jared Bednar.

The Nuggets are seeking their first NBA title as their conference’s top overall seed. They will play the eighth-seeded Timberwolves, who defeated the Thunder in a West play-in game Friday night, 120-95. It’s a reunion of sorts with former Nuggets’ general manager Tim Connelly now running the show in Minnesota.

AVALANCHE FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE VS. KRAKEN

Game 1: Tuesday, 8 p.m., Ball Arena, ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Ball Arena, ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, TBS

Game 4: Monday, April 24, 8 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, TBS

Game 5: Wednesday, April 26, TBD, Ball Arena*

Game 6: Friday, April 28, TBD, Climate Pledge Arena*

Game 7: Sunday, April 30, TBD, Ball Arena*

*If necessary

NUGGETS FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE VS. TIMBERWOLVES

Game 1: Sunday, 8:30 p.m., Ball Arena, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, 8 p.m., Ball Arena, TNT

Game 3: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Target Center, ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., Target Center, TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25, TBD, Ball Arena*

Game 6: Thursday, April 27, TBD, Target Center*

Game 7: Saturday, April 29, TBD, Ball Arena*

*If necessary