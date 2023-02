Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Memphis (+13.5) against Houston: The Tigers are right behind the Cougars in the standings. That number seems high.

2. Purdue (-12.5) against Ohio State: Boilermakers are big favorites at home and should be.

3. Luka Doncic (+1000) to win All-Star MVP: I could see Luka having a lot of fun in the All-Star Game.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (79-76)