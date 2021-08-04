Residents of Englewood were advised Wednesday to boil their water after E.coli bacteria were found in the city's public water system.
The advisory applies to residents who live in Zone 1, the largest of the city's water systems, according to the City of Englewood.
Those in the affected areas are advised to "Please boil all drinking water for three minutes before drinking, or consume bottle water until further notice," according to the alert.
"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice," the city said. "Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."
E. coli is found in water contaminated with human or animal waste. It causes diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. The bacteria is especially dangers for infants, young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.
The city is working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Tri-County Health Department to determine the cause of contamination, and have begun flushing the waterlines in the impacted zone.
Additional tests are being run to determine when boiling is no longer required.
A water distribution center will open to impacted residents on Thursday at 1000 Englewood Parkway.
Residents with questions about the boiling advisory can click here, or contact the city at 303-762-2365.