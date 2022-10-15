ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have a handful of players who are questionable for Monday Night Football against the Chargers.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) have both been ruled out, while left guard Dalton Risner (back), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh), running back Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and right guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) are all considered questionable.

Meinerz, who was injured Week 1, would be a big boost for an offensive line that has struggled.

"It shows that he's such a fast athlete that that happened," Hackett said of Meinerz. "We're going to see after today. We're going to talk with him, see how he's doing and make sure we're smart with him. I think he's definitely better than he has been before this. So we're looking forward to hopefully getting him out there."

The Broncos do have several spots they'll look to replace this week, with left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby both suffering season-ending injuries against the Colts.

For Darby, Michael Ojemudia and Mathis appear to be the replacements. And for Bolles, his replacement seems to be up in the air. Hackett said Saturday they "feel good" about their options, specifically Calvin Anderson.

More important, though, quarterback Russell Wilson was not on the final injury report, after dealing with a shoulder injury during the week. He will start Monday night.

"He's doing great," Hackett said. "He threw the ball really well today. Good thing with Russ is that whenever he feels good he's still going to work on it. It's his whole body. He knows it's hard to get through an entire season without nicks and bruises. He's a constant pro when keeping his body right."