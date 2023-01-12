It catches eyes of drivers on Interstate 25, but perhaps not for the reason the company hopes it will.

Months after Carvana built one of its car vending machines near I-25 and Evans, it’s still sitting empty with no public plan to open, according to the Denver Gazette's news partners 9News.

A spokesperson for Carvana told 9NEWS last week that the company still plans to open the car vending machine, even though the online car dealer is on the brink of bankruptcy. Shares of Carvana stock have lost 96% of their value over the last year.