Where the good news shines
For Colorado hoops junkies, Laramie is Laradise.
Wyoming basketball placed two Coloradans on the Mountain West preseason all-conference team Wednesday: senior Hunter Maldonado (a Vista Ridge High grad) and junior Graham Ike (Aurora Overland). Why were the Pokes picked to finish among the top two teams in the league for the first time in two decades?
Largely because of Ike, who was chosen as the preseason player of the year. His basketball story is worth revisiting. The 6-foot-9 big man blew out a knee at Overland and programs fell off his recruitment. Pokes coach Jeff Linder fell in love with Ike's smart footwork, smarter brain and a pair of hands that are bigger than Kawhi Leonard's — 13 inches from thumb to pinkie.
It says here Ike is good enough to average a double-double and become Wyoming's first All-American since Chaparral's Josh Adams in '16.
Wyoming opens the season Nov. 7 vs. Colorado Christian as the best college hoops squad along the Front Range. How about them Cowboys?
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)