One honor down, one bigger honor to go.
CSU Rams star guard McKenna Hofschild, a senior, has been named to the Mountain West preseason all-conference team — again.
Colorado State’s leading scorer from last season was joined by Shaiquel McGruder (New Mexico), Sophia Ramos (San Diego State), Essence Booker (UNLV) and Desi-Rae Young (UNLV), the preseason player of the year.
Now can Hofschild add Mountain West player of the year honors to her growing resume?
The Minnesota native twice has been named to the all-conference team and was the league’s newcomer of the year in 2021. She’s one of five returning players for the Rams this season.
CSU was picked to finish third — trailing UNLV and New Mexico — in the preseason poll.
