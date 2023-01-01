Where good news shines

Is 2023 finally the year the Nuggets ring in an NBA championship?

The betting markets say no. The eyeballs say maybe so.

The Nuggets are the NBA’s second-most efficient team on offense. Only the Celtics, who visit Ball Arena at 6 pm Sunday (Altitude TV), have a more efficient offense. Tune in for fireworks.

Oddsmakers have at least six teams with shorter odds to win the title. The Celtics remain the betting favorite, so Sunday night in LoDo should provide a proper litmus test for Denver.

Last year it was the Avalanche.

This year? Elevate the defense into the NBA’s upper half, and the Nuggets are plenty capable.

