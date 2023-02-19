Where the good news shines

The No. 10 ranked University of Denver women's lacrosse team held off a furious Colorado comeback on Saturday in Boulder.

The Buffs scored three goals in the fourth quarter to pull within one but the Pioneers prevailed for a 9-8 victory to move to 3-0 on the season. The Buffs fell to 0-3.

The Pioneers were led by Julia Gilbert with three goals and Ellie Curry chipped in with two. Four players had one goal each for DU.

While the Buffs are winless on the season, Charlie Rudy continues her hot start to the season. She had four goals in the loss.

