Colorado Parks and Wildlife has launched an investigation following the discovery of dead cow calves in the area of Meeker. The calves were reportedly found on White River National Forest land with their fatal wounds consistent with those of typical wolf depredation, according to a CPW press release.
An investigation is underway in collaboration with the livestock producer to collect additional evidence at the scene They will be looking for potential wolf feces and tracks.
If it is determined that wolves were indeed involved in the killings, officials will work with the livestock producer to implement tactics that can protect cattle, as well as with damage claims.
CPW noted that no wolf reintroductions have taken place yet in Colorado and recent depredation incidents are not related to or a result of wolf reintroduction efforts in Colorado. Wolf reintroduction is unlikely to take place for at least a year.
The measure, which passed 50.9% to 49.1%, succeeded largely because of support from voters in urban, Democratic-leaning counties where wolves would not be reintroduced. In the northern Colorado counties where wolves would be reintroduced (Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt), the measure failed by a nearly 3-to-1 margin.
Yet, months before wolf reintroduction was approved by Centennial State voters, CPW confirmed a small pack of wolves entered the state from Wyoming. The has since taken up residence in Colorado, deemed responsible for other wolf depredation instances that have taken place.
About 146 northeast of Meeker in December 2021, state wildlife officials confirmed the first killing of livestock by a pack of wolves in more than 70 years — calf killed by wolves on a ranch in Jackson County. Wolf tracks were found in the immediate area.
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association, which first reported the incident, said the pack killed and ate a 500-pound purebred heifer near Walden. The young heifer belonged to a producer with a small herd, according to the association's executive vice president, Terry Fankhauser. The producer saw tracks from the pack on his property, including near his house, Fankhauser said.