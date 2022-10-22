Police tape

One person died and others were injured in a house party shooting Saturday.

A male juvenile is dead after a shooting in Denver Saturday morning near the University of Denver campus. 

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), at 1:29 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Buchtel Boulevard in reference to a reported shooting inside a building. 

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released, but DPD said a juvenile male was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that there is not a danger to the public at this time.

University of Denver Campus Safety put out an alert out at 2:19 a.m. for the shooting.

Police said no one has been arrested in the case as of 1:10 p.m. Investigators are working to gather more information surrounding the shooting, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

