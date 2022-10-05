Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years.
The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond.
Moose were originally introduced into southern Colorado in the 1990s, with the group since spreading to roam a larger area, as has also been the case with moose introduced into northern Colorado in the late 1970s.
As moose continue to spread their territory in Colorado, even reaching outside of the state at times, it makes it important for recreators to know what to do should they encounter a moose – even if they're not in well-known moose habitat. Moose can become very aggressive when they are surprised or feel threatened, making distance key. Keeping dogs on leash is also important, as moose have a tendency to attack canines.