ENGLEWOOD — While the Broncos search for their next coach, their two previous coaches have interviewed for openings across the league.

Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired Dec. 26 after going 4-11 this season as Denver's coach, interviewed Wednesday with the New York Jets to be their next offensive coordinator. And Vic Fangio, who was fired after the 2021 season following three years in Denver, interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday and with the Carolina Panthers earlier this month for both teams' opening at defensive coordinator.

Both failed as the Broncos' coach, but are still clearly respected across the league. While Denver's offense was one of the worst in the league this season, Hackett has spent 15 years in the NFL and has been successful as an offensive coordinator with the Packers, Jaguars and Bills. On top of interviewing with the Jets, he also remains an option to return to Green Bay with Matt LaFleur.

Fangio had several options last year to become a defensive coordinator after being fired, but opted to be a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles in his home state of Pennsylvania. He's again one of the top candidates for several defensive coordinator jobs this cycle, and it's even rumored he could return to Denver if the Broncos hire Sean Payton, who is close friends with Fangio.

As for where the Broncos' coaching search stands, they still have two more interviews this week, speaking with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Thursday and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn Friday. They interviewed Payton and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Tuesday. It's expected they will have a second-round interviews next week.

The NFL welcomed 10 first-year coaches in 2022. Here’s how they fared:

Doug Pederson, Jaguars: 9-8, at Chiefs in AFC divisional round (Saturday) Brian Daboll, Giants: 9-7, vs. Eagles in NFC divisional round (Saturday) Kevin O’Connell, Vikings: 13-4, lost in NFC Wild Card Mike McDaniel, Dolphins: 9-8, lost in AFC Wild Card Todd Bowles, Bucs: 8-9, lost in NFC Wild Card Dennis Allen, Saints: 7-10, no playoffs Lovie Smith, Texans: 3-13-1, no playoffs (fired) Matt Eberflus, Bears: 3-14, no playoffs Josh McDaniels, Raiders: 6-11, no playoffs Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos: 4-11, no playoffs (fired)

-Paul Klee, Denver Gazette