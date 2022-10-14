Kroger Co. is looking to snap up Albertsons Companies Inc. in a $20 billion deal announced Friday that would create a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc. on prices.
The mega merger between the No. 1 and 2 stand-alone grocers in the United States would bring under one roof nearly 5,000 stores that include banners such as Albertsons' Safeway and Kroger-owned King Soopers, Ralphs and Fred Meyer.
King Soopers is the No. 1 grocery chain in Colorado by market share, according to reports. Kroger operates nearly 120 King Soopers stores and roughly 30 City Market stores in the state. Safeway has a major presence in the state as well, with over 100 stores, according to its website.
Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, who would retain those titles at the combined company, said a merger could save $1 billion annually in lower administrative costs, more efficient manufacturing and distribution and shared investments in technology. McMullen said the company would plow those savings back into lower prices, higher wages and improved stores.
The deal, though, could be challenged by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission as antitrust scrutiny intensifies under the Biden administration and decades-high inflation squeezes households, according to antitrust experts.
"There is a significant risk of a challenge," said Andre Barlow of law firm Doyle Barlow and Mazard PLLC. "This is the type of deal that the FTC wants to discourage."
United Food and Commercial Workers union Local 7, which represented striking King Soopers workers in Colorado within the past year, made its position clear even before the deal was formally announced. "The proposed merger of these two grocery giants is devastating for workers and consumers alike and must be stopped," Local 7 President Kim Cordova said in a statement released Thursday.
To ease the regulatory process, Kroger and Albertsons said they would divest stores in markets where they overlap. The companies said they would spin off up to 375 Albertsons stores in a stand-alone public company.
“We are confident, from the extensive work that we’ve done, that we have a clear path to achieve regulatory approval with divestitures," Kroger Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said.
McMullen said the company would decide market-by-market whether stores would change their names.
“We'll want to evaluate each market individually, who has the stronger market share," he said.
Attorney General Phil Weiser said his department plans to monitor the process, noting the quantity of King Soopers and Safeway stores in the state.
“As Colorado’s attorney general, I take very seriously our department’s responsibility to review mergers that threaten Colorado consumers. At a time of rising food prices, the possibility of undue consolidation in the grocery business raises serious concerns particularly since King Soopers and Safeway have a large footprint in Colorado. My department and I will closely monitor and review this proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons to ensure it does not harm consumers or workers."
Combined, Kroger and Albertsons would control around 13% of the U.S. grocery market, assuming the sale or closure of around 400 stores for antitrust reasons, according to J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman.
Still, that is a distant second to Walmart's 22% share. Amazon, which bought Whole Foods in 2017, is also a growing player in the space, with 3% share. Warehouse store Costco controls 6%.
Value chains like Aldi and Dollar General — which have a combined 4% market share — have also been squeezing traditional grocers like Kroger and Albertsons, particularly as red-hot inflation pushes people to cut costs.
Some analysts were optimistic that the plan to divest stores would be enough to satisfy regulatory concerns.
Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said "these (concerns) are mostly local issues where a merger produces a very high market share in certain areas. From a broader national perspective, a combined Kroger and Albertsons does not pose any major threat to the competitive dynamics of the market."
"Scale is necessary to deliver the prices and investments that consumers demand."
With a customer base of 85 million households and 66 distribution centers, Kroger and Albertsons would together have an edge over negotiations on product prices with suppliers, including consumer goods companies, at a time when prices of groceries and essentials are soaring in the country.
Walmart has been doubling down on its grocery business and has traditionally used its scale to demand the lowest possible prices from food and beverage suppliers, leaving rivals at a disadvantage in price negotiations.
"The merger will accelerate our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors," McMullen said.
Kroger will pay $34.10 for each Albertsons share, representing a premium of about 33% to the stock's closing price on Wednesday, a day before media reports emerged of a deal between the two.
Kroger will have to pay Albertsons $600 million if the deal is terminated.
Rich Laden of The Gazette and Savannah Mehrtens of the Denver Gazette contributed to this report.