Denver mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón celebrated picking up several new endorsements this week by hosting a rally downtown on the steps of the City and County building. About three dozen supporters joined her.

She picked up endorsements from the Colorado Working Families Party, the Denver Democratic Socialists of America and CCJRC4Action — created by the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition — ahead of the April 4 all mail-in election.

Calderón has centered her platform on workers' rights, affordable housing, community-based alternatives to policing, and economic development that reduces what she characterizes as harm to people of color and poor communities.

"It is a great day to be a progressive in Denver," she said Friday. "And I am so thrilled to have these three mega endorsements, signaling to our community that it is now time to coalesce around one progressive candidate who can win."

Recent polling has shown Calderón in a three-way tie with candidates Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston. Each showed about 5% support from voters. But the poll, commissioned by the Denver Gazette/Colorado Politics, 9News and Metropolitan State University, showed 58% of voters still undecided.