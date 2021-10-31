Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Breaking ground

The Weitz Company, general contractor, and OZ Architecture broke ground recently on what the companies are calling “metro Denver’s largest for-rent high rise” in Jefferson Park, near Sloan’s Lake.

Plans call for a 626-unit, 15-story complex on the corner of 26th and Alcott streets. In addition to the 533 apartments, builders are including 93 “apartment-style hotel” units.

“This project draws on the cross-disciplinary strength of the OZ team, pulling expertise from our hospitality team alongside our urban living team, resulting in an ideal combination of livable units and high-end amenities with day-to-day simplicity and integrated functionality,” said OZ Principal Rebecca Stone in a statement.

Real estate investment firm Grand Peaks bought the 802,000-square-foot property in June. It’s the site of the former La Loma Mexican restaurant, which moved downtown.

Parking will go underground and the high-rise is surrounded by ground-level townhomes, according to a release.

“Distinguishing features of the community include a third-floor amenity deck with an outdoor pool, fitness area, yoga studio, media and game rooms, a club room and two courtyards,” according to a release. “A top-floor amenity offers sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains.”

It’s expected to be completed by Spring of 2024.

Now open

Broomfield-based Ball Aerospace opened its new payload development facility there. The new 160,000-square-foot building is attached to the company’s existing research and development building.

It adds “additional offices, clean room space, advanced integration and test areas, and a Mission Support Center that will provide post-launch support for a variety of programs,” according to a release.

“Ball Aerospace has experienced tremendous business growth in recent years, which has allowed us the opportunity to add more people to our team and more space to meet the needs of our customers,” said President Dave Kaufman in a release. “Throughout this period of growth, we have been committed to nurturing a strong culture of innovation and inclusiveness that makes Ball unique. A big part of that culture is collaboration, and these new facilities, combined with the increasing number of our team members returning to the office regularly, will be vital to fostering that culture.”

Officials said the company is also expanding its Aerospace Manufacturing Center in neighboring Westminster, scheduled for completion this fall.

The company reported growth in that it now employs more than 5,400 “up from almost 2,700 just five years ago,” the release states. “The majority of team members work in Colorado, but Ball Aerospace is adding employees across the U.S., including at facilities in Ohio, New Mexico, Maryland, Virginia as well as other locations.”

Much of that was for work on the soon-to-be launched James Webb Space Telescope The Webb, a joint project for NASA by Northrop Grumman (which designed and built the massive sun shield) and Ball (who built the mirrors), is scheduled to launch before the end of the year from French Guiana on a European Space Agency Ariane 5 rocket. Its mission could last from 5 to 10 years, according to NASA.