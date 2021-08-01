U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was closed Sunday after a mudslide near Arapahoe Basin covered much of the roadway in mud and debris Saturday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The popular mountain pass is expected to be closed all day and “probably longer,” the department said in a statement.

Travelers are advised to use the Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Tunnel as a detour.

Crews were working to clear the roadway, officials said. Hazmat vehicles will be escorted through the Eisenhower Tunnel at the top of each hour. Regular traffic will be stopped periodically to allow for hazmat vehicles to pass.

This is the second weekend in a row that mudslides have closed U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass. Last weekend, a mudslide struck near Arapahoe Basin forced the pass to close for about 48 hours.

Interstate 70 has also been hit hard by mudslides in recent week, resulting in regular closures.

On Thursday, mudslides spilled onto I-70 in about 10 locations, forcing 108 people to spend the night in Glenwood Canyon. I-70 will remain closed in Glenwood Canyon through the weekend, officials said.

A mudslide also closed Colorado 125 north of Granby in Grand County on Sunday, according to the department.