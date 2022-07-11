The Colorado Judicial Department did not cover up or systemically ignore allegations of misconduct by judges, according to a sweeping report by an independent investigator released Monday.
Nevertheless, the department suffers from a number of workplace issues, including “broadly stated fears of retaliation and concerns nothing is done in response to complaints of misconduct,” as well as “insufficient avenues for confidential and safe reporting,” according to Investigative Law Group, which authored the report.
The 131-page report, which Chief Justice Brian Boatright called “simultaneously clarifying and sobering,” concluded that “every one” of the instances listed in a two-page memo allegedly used to threaten a tell-all lawsuit against the department “was responded to in some way.”
Many of the items listed were several years old, ILG said, and the number of allegations in the memo were too few to consider a culture of misogyny or sexism, ILG added.
The memo contained “allegations that span more than 20 years of history at the Judicial Branch and encompass 22 separate judicial districts, containing more than 4,000 employees and judicial officers,” the report noted. “Sixteen allegations of wrongdoing over 20 years and in the context of thousands of employees is not a statistically significant number. It, on its own, does not suggest a systemic problem of harassment within the Branch.”
But Boatright was emphatic: "First, harassment and retaliation will not be tolerated, and everyone – appointed officials, senior executives and staff – will be held accountable," he wrote in a statement.
He added that it "isn’t enough to simply have the processes of accountability in place. Our judges, their staffs, probation department, the legal community, elected officials, regulators and Coloradoans who rely on our system of justice must know how we deal with allegations of misconduct."
He announced the department is creating a Colorado Judicial Branch Workplace Culture Initiative, which he asked incoming chief justice Monica Marquez and State Court Administrator Steve Vasconcellos to lead.
In most of the cases, the response to the allegations came from the two individuals tied to the memo – former Chief of Staff Mindy Masias and former Human Resources Director Eric Brown.
Brown authored the memo that laid out several allegations of misconduct, some of it sexual, by judges and other department officials. It asserted the conduct was either undisciplined or ignored.
Masias faced firing in late 2018 for financial irregularities and allegedly threatened a sex-discrimination lawsuit that would reveal the conduct. She asserted she was was not hired as the state’s chief court administrator by then-Chief Justice Nancy Rice because of gender discrimination.
Masias had been Brown’s boss as HR director prior to being named chief of staff.
A separate investigation by RCT Ltd. determined there was no quid pro quo in awarding Masias the contract in return for her silence, as was alleged by former State Court Administrator Christopher Ryan.
ILG did find, however, that although investigations were done into the alleged conduct, some were not done properly or “discipline that was recommended was not proportionate, or that failures of process and accountability occurred.”
Some of the assertions in the memo – including the destruction of a letter alleging sexism and harassment against Rice and a department official – were true, but that there was no evidence it was at the orders of any judge or justice.
But many others were not substantiated, such as a negotiated settlement with the clerk of a Court of Appeals judge in order to protect his chances at being named to the Supreme Court. ILG concluded, however, that “HR and court administration failed to properly address other concerns raised by the clerk,” but ILG did not elaborate. Additionally, Masias' own investigation into the event deemed it unfounded, ILG found.
That a judge exposed and rubbed his hairy chest on a female employee’s back did occur and was reported to the Commission on Judicial Discipline and a private admonishment was issued. That punishment, ILG concluded, “warranted more serious consequences.”
The unidentified judge retired and was admitted to the department's senior judge program. He was fired from that post when news of the Masias memo became public in February 2021, IGL found.
ILG took issue with the commission's sanction, calling it "tepid" but not in violation of any rule or standard.
"The sanction this judge received, by definition, admonishes the judge privately for 'an appearance of impropriety even though the judge's behavior otherwise meets the minimum standards of judicial conduct,'" ILG said. "Unbuttoning clothing to naked skin, physical contact with another person, and remarks including the solicitation 'come sit on my lap,' clearly do not meet the 'minimum standards of judicial conduct.'"
In addition to several examples of alleged sexual misconduct, the memo also laid out more than a half dozen other issues of systemic harassment.
How the memo laid out concerns for how women were being treated in the judicial workplace was the reason for the ILG investigation.
The memo alleged that 73% of all the terminations were of women and that females are promoted at a slower rate than men despite higher performance.
The memo also said that the Supreme Court said a diversity and inclusion committee "would never fly” and that “we aren’t going to create an affirmative action plan.”
Additionally, the memo said the chief judges in the state’s various judicial districts said their permission would be necessary before any harassment or discrimination investigation could occur there.
“This directive was given in order to suppress complaints,” according to the memo.
The ILG report found that between 2017 and 2021, there was “no evidence of systemic gender bias” and that women were promoted at the same rate as men since 2019.
The ILG investigation began in October and was extended because more than 100 department employees requested interviews and wanted to participate, State Court Administrator Steve Vasconcellos told legislators in June.
The issue of workplace culture has peppered the state Capitol, as well, with allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment dating back years. ILG did a similar investigation in 2018 and it resulted in the creation of the Office of Legislative Workplace Relations.
ILG found that about 30% of the employees it surveyed reported having seen or experienced harassment, and only a small percentage reported it. And half of the more than 500 people it interviewed had observed some type of sexist behavior.
Of the harassment or misbehavior that was witnessed, 90% of it was by elected officials.
Just after the ILG report was made public, the House of Representatives expelled Rep. Steve Lebsock – a Democrat from Thornton who had switched his party affiliation to Republican at the last minute – over sexual harassment and retaliation.