Ft. Collins authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Old Town Saturday morning.
Around 1:29 a.m. Fort Collins police officers working foot patrol in Old Town heard multiple gunshots. Officers quickly responded to the area of South College Avenue and East Oak Street. There they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers assisted with rendering aid to the victim who was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Throughout the night and early morning hours, detectives and officers worked to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The shooting reportedly occured between two people who were involved in a disturbance earlier in the night. Their initial altercation later escalated into a disturbance that resulted in one person being shot. Detectives have identified and contacted those involved in the shooting. Police said there is no on-going threat to the community related to this incident.
“Old Town is a special place to many of us who live in Fort Collins and Northern Colorado. It is a place to come and enjoy our friends, family, and many of the local businesses we love,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda, “There is no place for violence anywhere in our city but is especially problematic in a busy location that puts so many innocent people at risk. I’m grateful to our District One Officers who responded towards the danger and rendered aid to the victim and to our Detectives who diligently worked this case to identify and contact those involved.”
Detectives are seeking additional witnesses who were in the area when this shooting occurred. Anyone with information about the suspect or incident, who has not already spoken to police, should contact Detective Stuart Music at (970) 416-2575. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org