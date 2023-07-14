They came by bus, train, car, pedi-cab, eScooter, ride share and by foot.

Taylor Swift fans, known as "Swifties," showed up early Friday for her sold out show at Empower Field at Mile High.

Kiya Rimel, 12, sat outside the stadium with her mom in the shade, enjoying the atmosphere of fans singing songs, waiting for doors to open and taking photos in sparkly outfits.

Rimel has been a Swift fan for five years and the show Friday is her first concert, she said.

As excited as Rimel is to see Swift live, she's also excited to trader her wrists full of homemade friendship bracelets.

"We mostly came here for the show, but trading bracelets is such a fun part of the experience," Rimel said.

Carys Huls, 9, came to the show from Colorado Springs with her 15-year-old sister.

The sisters dressed up for the show as sunshine and midnight rain, in reference to Swift's song "Midnight Rain."

Huls' half of the costume included a black dress with sparkly silver moons and stars with blue cloud glasses with beaded raindrops hanging from them.

She has never seen Swift live and said she was most excited to hear "You Belong to Me" live.

"I love her songs and I'm really excited to hear her Fearless and Lover eras today," Huls said.

Bringing the party-goers

Denver International Airport officials said planes are bringing tons of Swift fans, along with those for the NHRA Mile-High Nationals and possibly even some New York Yankees fans — like 74,670 Friday.

The airport is bracing for the brunt of it Sunday, when everyone's leaving town. At least 90,000 travelers are expected to pass through security gates that day, with Monday not far behind.

Taylor Swift helps food bank

While everyone from Metro State University of Denver to the city of Colorado Springs begged Swift on social media for a visit before her sold-out show Friday, the pop star let her checkbook do the walking Friday.

Food Bank of the Rockies officials reported Friday that Swift sent a gift big enough to provide more than 75,000 meals.

"I was shocked and then thrilled by the news!" said Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer in a news release. "We are grateful for her inspired support in answering the challenge of hunger.

“We are seeing more need now than we ever have before. This is hitting Food Bank of the Rockies’ budget hard. To meet the needs of our neighbors experiencing hunger, we are spending triple what we were pre-COVID on food purchasing every month.”