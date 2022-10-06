A California tech company now operates out of Westminster. Trimble Inc. has moved its headquarters to Westminster.
Now headquartered at 10368 Westmoor Drive, Trimble works to create sustainable industry solutions. Operating since 1978, the company originally began in Los Altos, Calif. where it entered into global positioning systems (GPS). The corporate headquarters moved to Sunnyvale, Calif. in 1986 before coming to Colorado.
Trimble focuses on construction, geospatial, transportation and agricultural industry developments. The Westminster facility is more than 240,000 square feet on 15 acres and will expand from its original purpose of developing the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and mapping and geographic information systems (GIS) markets. It also will include marketing, testing and applications engineering, according to a statement from the company.
“Colorado has proven to be a strategic location in our U.S. operations since we opened our initial Westminster office in 2000,” said Rob Painter, Trimble’s president and CEO, in a statement from the company. “The area attracts a desirable, diverse and growing pool of tech talent and provides an attractive quality of life for our employees.”
There were no incentives provided by the state to make the move back to Westminster. However, the company press release notes that the city is Trimble's largest employment center in the U.S., with more than 1,000 employees stationed at the Westminster campus.
“We’re glad to announce Trimble’s smart decision to deepen their roots in Colorado and help expand our booming technology industry,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a press release. “We are diversifying our thriving economy as more and more companies choose to grow in Colorado, creating new good-paying jobs because our state is the best place to live, work, and run a business.”
By 2025, Trimble aims to be using 100% renewable electricity from a large solar field at the Westminster location. Sunnyvale’s location will continue to serve as the center for technology development in part due to the Silicon Valley tech employees and talent, according to a statement from the company.