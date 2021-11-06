The temperature soared to 80 degrees Saturday afternoon, breaking the record for the Nov. 6 high in Denver.
The unseasonable blast of warmth -- 23 degrees above average -- broke the 87-year-old record by one degree, but temperatures could continue to rise as warming is expected to continue for another hour, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Warmer than average temperatures will continue as the current forecasts calls for a high of 75 degrees on Sunday.
However, temperatures will begin to drop overnight and will remain in the upper 50s for most of the week, according to the National Weather Service.