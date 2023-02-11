Where to Watch
Prefer a party to the couch? Eight spots — one for each of the Broncos’ Super Bowl berths — to watch the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII:
Great Divide Barrel Bar
1812 35th Street, Denver
Family-friendly event features a 110-inch big screen and the Taguara Venezuelan food truck
Punch Bowl Social
55 Broadway, Denver
No cover charge or buy a VIP ticket ($75) for beer-in-hand buffet and a pair of drink tickets
Tivoli Brewing Co. Taphouse
900 Auraria Parkway, Denver
All-you-can-eat wings, all-you-can-drink Tivoli taps ($50)
McGregor Square
1901 Wazee Street, Denver
Watch the game on the 66-foot LED screen with giveaways and a party-exclusive bar ($30)
Spangalang Brewery
2736 Welton Street, Denver
“Soul Bowl Sunday” features AFC Wings chicken and fried catfish ($25-95)
Bierstadt Lagerhaus
2875 Blake Street, Denver
Bring your own soup to the “Souper Bowl Cook-Off,” a potluck with one free lager per entry
Ritual Social House
1209 E. 13th Ave., Denver
The “Ultimate Party Package” ($50) includes a 16-inch pizza, pound of wings, four beers
Brewability Lab
3445 S. Broadway, Englewood
Catch the action on a projector screen with half-off appetizers and pizza starting at kickoff