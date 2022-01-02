On a Monday afternoon in late March, a hail of bullets at Boulder's south-side King Soopers took 10 lives and upended countless others.
The man accused of committing the massacre faces 115 counts, and in early December was declared incompetent to stand trial. The case is on hold while he undergoes treatment intended to bring him to competency.
After the massacre, the community held vigils and a memorial sprang up along the fence set up around the supermarket to guard the crime scene. Flowers, photographs and poems were placed alongside messages of anger and pleas for political action. Eric Talley, the Boulder police officer killed in the massacre, received a hero’s farewell.
Reporters snatched up every breadcrumb of information that officials released during news conferences and in court documents and flocked to the accused gunman’s initial court appearance.
Mass shootings shatter the sense of security that comes with going about an everyday routine without having to fear it might put you in harm’s way. First it was schools, then movie theaters and now supermarkets.
Nine months on, questions still linger: What drove the alleged gunman to carry out the massacre, why did he target this King Soopers, what mental illnesses might he be suffering from that led to the finding he is unfit for trial? Some of these answers are likely in sealed court documents. A trial would be the public’s chance to hear them when and if it happens.
A trying year for Aurora’s new police chief
During her second year as chief of the Aurora Police Department, Vanessa Wilson faced no shortage of challenges. She began the job in 2020 as attention and outrage swelled over the 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain while in police custody, which culminated in September with criminal indictments against a handful of officers and paramedics.
Last summer, she had to respond quickly as news came to light that a now-former officer pistol-whipped and choked Kyle Vinson, an unarmed Black man, and Wilson unequivocally denounced the use of force.
Wilson publicly welcomed a consent agreement for systemic changes in the police department after an investigation by the attorney general’s office found the department has patterns of violating residents’ civil rights. An email from a police union president blasting the decree showed sharp divides in the police department over reform.
And late in the fall, a wave of shootings involving teenage victims and suspects left the city in shock and scrambling for explanations.
The start of Wilson’s tenure has been judged by how she responded to clamors for systemic changes to the department with the fallout of McClain’s death fresh on Aurora’s mind. And her second year at the helm of the police department has set a tone for how she weathers scandals and balances competing interests between calls for reform and some officers who don’t feel supported by her acknowledgments that police need to rebuild public trust.