Aurora ethanol spill
Aurora Fire Department via Twitter

An ethanol spill after a crash involving a semi-truck closed westbound lanes on Interstate 70 in Aurora Monday morning, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

Aurora Fire Department said at 9:20 a.m., a hazmat team was working on leak mitigation after the crash just west of Colfax Avenue.

Crews estimate it will take eight hours or more to clean the spill, Aurora Police said.

Read the full story from KUSA here.

