An ethanol spill after a crash involving a semi-truck closed westbound lanes on Interstate 70 in Aurora Monday morning, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.
Aurora Fire Department said at 9:20 a.m., a hazmat team was working on leak mitigation after the crash just west of Colfax Avenue.
Crews on scene of a large tanker spill of Ethanol resulting from a Semi collision on WB I-70 just west of Colfax. No injuries reported. HazMat is on scene working on leak mitigation. Please avoid the area. Updates here. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/uqz0M3cBe4— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) August 15, 2022
Crews estimate it will take eight hours or more to clean the spill, Aurora Police said.
Read the full story from KUSA here.