NIWOT • The architect behind the most dominant high school running program in recent Colorado memory chuckles before stepping into his office.

He turns the key and points to a nameplate beside the door: "Mr. Enriques."

“The kids are funny,” says Maurice Enriques, the head track and field coach at Niwot over the past 14 years. “They’re like who is Mr. Enriques? Everybody calls me Coach Mo.”

Less than 24 hours before the 2023 CHSAA state track and field championships began, on a sunny weekday afternoon in Niwot, Coach Mo opens his door to explain how he turned a middling 4A program from Boulder County into a Colorado prep powerhouse.

In 2010, when he first arrived at Niwot, the school had zero combined team state championships between track and cross country. On Saturday — with the Niwot girls claiming their fourth-consecutive Class 4A crown (154 points) — the school has now won 15 combined state team titles.

The girls won eight individual championships. The boys secured third place overall (65 points) in 4A. Call it the Coach Mo effect.

“I never thought I would be here this long,” Enriques said, sitting back in his office chair, asked to reflect on a championship legacy. It’s visible throughout the school.

Giant photographs of 2022 Niwot state champions drape the walls down one hallway. Look up inside the gymnasium to find more banners for team titles and National Gatorade Player of the Year honors with a trio distance runners recognized: Elise Cranny (twice), Taylor James and Zane Bergen.

Cranny is a U.S. Olympian and the reigning women’s national 5-kilometer title holder. James and Bergen are currently college teammates on Stanford’s track team. Niwot continually produces Division I runners.

Their secret to success? Enriques grinned: “Attitude and effort.” Niwot senior Madison Shults — 4A state champion in the 400, 800 and 1,600-meter relay — knows better.

It all starts at the top.

“Coach Mo is an incredible guy and an incredible coach,” Shults said. “He’s always there. We appreciate all the work that he’s done to get us where we are.”

__________

Enriques’ passion for athletics coincided with personal tragedy.

His father and sister were killed in a domestic dispute when Enriques was just 9 years old. The strength of his mother to push on inspired Enriques throughout life.

“My mom was so resilient,” Enriques said. “At the end of the day, I applied that to everything I do.”

Enriques was a star sprinter through middle school and high school, but University of Colorado coaching legend Bill McCartney saw his potential in football. He offered Enriques a scholarship and he played four years at defensive back for the Buffaloes in the 1990s. Enriques never forgot how McCartney “personalized it and it really was family.”

Enriques was in the same CU recruiting class as Rashaan Salaam. He became fast friends with the 1994 Heisman Trophy winner. Enriques last saw him back sometime in the early 2010s at a brewery in Westminster and had no idea about his now well-documented battle with depression. Salaam was found dead in the winter of 2016.

“Helping Rahsaan’s parents clean his apartment after he took his life was very powerful. I don’t forget that,” Enriques said. “I always go back and think. 'I just wish he would have felt comfortable enough to reach out.' Because he isolated himself and felt like the only value he had was football.”

All these lessons now apply to Coach Mo’s unique brand of tough but empathetic leadership at Niwot. Enriques took the job after four years away from high school sports. He was previously the head track and field coach at Fairview, and started a club program, REAL Training. Many factors lured Enriques to become head coach at Niwot.

One stood out above the rest.

“I remember going through the whole history first, doing my research, and the thing that intrigued me was that (Niwot) had never won. They had some success. Some runner ups,” Henriques said. “As a coach, that motivated me to say: Hey, let’s go there and see what we can do.”

___________

Winning championships doesn’t happen by accident.

Niwot athletes and assistant coaches under Enriques have changed plenty over the past 14 years. But a few team rules are essentially etched in stone:

1. Care about each other.

2. No cursing at practice.

3. Teammates will wear matching hoodies, tops and black bottoms for competitions.

That last point was contentious when Coach Mo took over the program. Enriques said that a former assistant in 2010 told him, "Coach, these kids are not going to do that."

“Well, that’s their ticket onto the bus,” Henriques said. “That became our thing,”

Niwot’s team shirts for state this year read "SLAY 15." The word is an acronym for sacrifice, loyalty, accountability and yearning. The number represents a program seeking its 15th combined track/cross-country state championships.

The Niwot girls qualified nine different runners in the 800-meter race — half of the entire 4A field — and they placed first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh on the podium.

“It’s just amazing, because I work out with these ladies, and I know what we’re all capable of,” said Olivia Alessandrini, a Niwot junior who placed second overall in the 800. “Running is such an individual sport that sometimes you just don’t think about the team. The fact that Coach Mo makes us focus so much on empowering our younger teammates, just working together, makes it so much better when you’re in a race and you’re struggling. You have to remember it’s for the team.”

One significant reason why Niwot runners are so connected is an annual “green chair ceremony” that takes place at the end of each season. It’s a longtime Coach Mo tradition.

The entire team gathers in the week leading up to state to honor each of its senior members. It starts with underclassmen speaking about how each athlete has helped them grow and elevate the program. It finishes with the senior reflecting on their career and giving advice to the next generation.

“It gets emotional,” said Shults, a Niwot senior, signed to run at Stanford in the fall. “We’re ready for the future. But we’re also not going to forget those who came before us.”

Alessandrini, a Niwot junior, is up next.

"We get to share all of our best memories together,” Alessandrini said. “It just really highlights what the program is about — making an impact on each other’s lives."

Enriques won’t put a time stamp on how much longer he will lead the Niwot track dynasty. Enriques turns 50 years old on Sunday. He said: “I’m happy where I’m at. I just want kids, coaches and parents to know that sports aren’t everything.”

Coach Mo views the source of his success as simply “attitude and effort.” It’s hard to argue with the results. Niwot remains on top.