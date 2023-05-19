LAKEWOOD — Drew Costelow triumphantly pumped both fists and clapped as he crossed the finish line with a Class 5A state championship in 800-meter race.

His title chase at Jeffco Stadium has only just begun.

Costelow, signed to run for the CU Buffaloes next fall, is seeking to repeat as the 5A prep distance king of Colorado.

“That’s my fourth title now,” Costelow told The Denver Gazette, still out of breath Friday, after a blazing two-lap time of 1:52.17. “I’m hoping I can wrap five up tomorrow. It would be cool.”

Last year, in Costelow’s first CHSAA state championships after a family move from Indiana, the junior pulled off a rare triple crown; winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. He said: “It was great winning them last year. I really just want to come in and defend them.”

That feat won’t be possible this spring. Costelow pulled out of the two-mile to prioritize the 4X800-meter relay. His Valor Christian teammate, junior Dane Eike, won the 3,200-meter race Friday (9:13.27). But Costelow can still become big-school distance royalty on Saturday with a victory in the mile.

It won’t be easy. The field is stacked.

“I knew I could do this today. But I’m really just focused on the mile tomorrow and winning,” Costelow said. “That’s the big race. That’s where I feel like there is pressure.”

Costelow is seeded fifth with a qualifying time of 4:17.85. That time trailed behind Mountain Vista sophomore Benjamin Anderson, Eike, Mountain Vista senior Tyler Downs and Fort Collins senior Christian Groendyk. But it would be foolish to count out Costelow.

His best time of the outdoor regular season — 4:10.48 — was tops in all of Class 5A.

What makes this race unique, though, is common respect among opponents. It’s normal for the state’s top distance runners to link up as club teammates or workouts. Costelow has especially appreciated those friendships as a relative newcomer to Colorado’s truly elite class of prep distance runners.

“He truly cares about those kids that run for other teams,” said Greg Coplen, distance coach at Chaparral, and formerly Valor Christian. “His dad was saying at the state meet … that one of Drew’s favorite things is after the race is over and cooling down with all the guys from the other teams. Drew just has a love for the sport and a love for people.”

Don’t mistake Costelow’s kindness for weakness. He’s determined to close the final chapter of his decorated prep distance career with yet another title on the track. Then it’s off to Boulder.

“All of these guys are my friends,” Costelow said. “We love hanging out together. It’s so great running with them.”