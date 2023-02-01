Denver's Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee Wednesday approved an amendment to the contract the city has with the Denver Rescue Mission that will cost taxpayers $300,000 more annually if approved.

The proposed one-year, $9 million contract includes a $300,000 increase over last year's between the Department of Housing Stability (HOST) and the Rescue Mission, bringing the new total to $22.7 million.

The committee sent the contract to Denver City Council for final approval.

This comes after the Rescue Mission officials became mired in controversy after a draft of their employee handbook was leaked. The handbook allegedly contained language that appeared to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ+ community and officials ultimately removed the language from their draft handbook.

Before Rescue Mission officials removed the language, the collaboration between the faith-based nonprofit organization and HOST appeared at risk. However, according to HOST spokesman Derek Woodbury, the city agency was satisfied with changes the Denver Rescue Mission made after the draft handbook leaked.

"We have received and reviewed Denver Rescue Mission’s recent policy changes to ensure they meet these non-discrimination requirements," he said in a statement. "We appreciate their willingness to work with us to ensure non-discrimination practices are carried out and adhered to in City-funded facilities, operations and employment."

Woodbury added that equity is a core value of Mayor Michael Hancock's administration and that HOST recognizes the LGBTQ+ community experience homelessness and discrimination disproportionately. He said HOST remains committed to "ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ individuals."

The additional $300,000 in the contract with the Mission allows the 48th Avenue shelter to continue providing 24/7 shelter services and case management for homeless people, according to the bill's text.

Previously, the Rescue Mission did not operate on a 24-hour schedule. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, it began to offer 24/7 shelter operations.

"The funds allocated from the City of Denver are for funding 100% of the operations of the 48th Avenue location — which currently has 451 shelter beds and 125 emergency cots," Stephen Hinkel, a spokesperson for the Denver Rescue Mission, said. "The funds also assist with operational support at our Denver area shelters."

Denver Rescue Mission's President and CEO Brad Meuli also issued a statement to the Denver Gazette via email:

"We remain committed to serving everyone in need who comes through our door. We have worked with the City, and this community, to learn and to listen as we go forward. We want to be more inclusive not only in the people we serve but in the people we hire. It takes everyone in this community working together to serve the most vulnerable."