Denver will spend almost a quarter of a billion dollars on homelessness in 2023 and the city council on Monday approved eight related contracts and resolutions worth $17.8 million.

The amount represents just over 1/14th of Denver's total budgeted amount for the year. Mayor Michael Hancock's final adopted budget contains $254 million to deal with homelessness citywide.

Like other metro cities, Denver is struggling to curb homelessness, even as state and local governments have poured significant resources into tackling the crisis. The problem sits atop the list of worries for Denver voters, according to a recent poll on the mayor's race. The issue also permeates the debates among the mayoral aspirants, some of whom seek a more strident approach to tackling the crisis.

The largest item at Monday's meeting was a $7.5 million contract amendment with the Colorado Village Collaborative, a nonprofit which operates homeless camps in the city. The new total comes out to $12.3 million.

Included in the amendment is $225,000 from the 2022 participatory budgeting program, where Denver citizens had a direct say in how $2 million of capital money would be spent. The $225,000 will be used for three new shower trailers, according to Denver Gazette media parter 9News.

The remaining money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The added money will allow the Colorado Village Collaborative to operate two outdoor sites that support 110 households, according to city documents. The contract amendment also extends the lifespan of the outdoor spaces by 24 months. Originally, the contract ended on Dec. 31, 2022.

The Colorado Village Collaborative operates three outdoor spaces and has plans to add more locations. The tent-based option began in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when traditional, congregate shelters presented a significant health risk to homeless people.

In September, the council approved opening a new outdoor space in the parking lot of the Arie P. Taylor building at 4685 Peoria St. It has 60 tents and can house up to 70 people.

Other business before the council Monday included two public hearings on zoning map amendments and the application of an overlay district allowing older mobile homes to be replaced. Denver has five mobile home parks housing 300 families.

Currently, Denver code prohibits the replacement of mobile home units built before 1976, according to a city presentation. The amendment to the code, brought forward by Council President Jamie Torres and Councilmember Candi CdeBaca, makes it possible to replace older mobile homes, removes a building separation requirement and allows permanent foundations to be laid.

Sixteen people signed up to speak at a public hearing on the map overlay and zoning change. Many, like Ruben Parades, are residents of the affected areas. He said he fears what may happen to him and his family should the bill fail.

"It's very important to us that you guys help us realize this dream. For us as immigrants from other countries, the opportunity we have is rare," Paredes said. "If this law doesn't pass, we are not going to be able to purchase the place where we want to live."

The council passed the overlay district and zoning change, 11-0. Both Torres and CdeBaca took time to thank the residents who came to speak, with CdeBaca encouraging them to keep the dialogue going with the city.

"The reason we're doing this is because of the voices that we heard tonight," Torres said.