The number of homeless people in metro Denver rose sharply even as local governments have committed significantly more and more resources to tackling the crisis.

The seven-county region saw a 32% jump in homeless people in 2023, based on a count the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative conducted. The group is federally tasked to coordinate metro Denver's response to homelessness.

As of Jan. 30, the region had 9,065 homeless people, compared to 6,884 the year before. The time-in-point count is an annual, unduplicated survey of people who are literal homeless on a single night in January of each year.

Some counties recorded a bigger jump than others. Adams' homeless count rose by 105%, from 462 to 948, while Arapahoe saw big decline, from 514 to 442.

Boulder saw an 84% jump, while Denver recorded a 21% jump. In raw count, Denver had the biggest increase with 5,818 homeless people, up from 4,794 last year.

The city has poured significant resources into reducing homelessness, spending $152 million in 2022 and authorizing $254 million to address the problem in 2023. When then-Mayor Michael Hancock took office a dozen years ago, that spending stood at $8 million.

Between 2022 and 2023, the number of "unsheltered" people — those who specifically sleep in public places, such as on the street, in tents or in cars — grew by 33%, from 2,078 to 2,763.

In his first official act as mayor, Mike Johnston declared an emergency and outlined an aggressive response. He vowed to house 1,000 homeless residents.

Johnston has described street homelessness as both a human rights and public health issue and as a challenge for the city’s economic development plans.

During the campaign, the former state legislator pledged to end homelessness by the end of his first term as mayor.

He promised to build 10-20 “micro communities,” with 1,400 additional housing units. These will include hotel conversions and small clusters of “tiny” homes.

He also said he would provide centralized “wrap-around” services in every “micro community” to connect residents with mental health and addiction treatment programs, as well as workforce training.