An extension of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s homeless emergency declaration until Oct. 16 will be considered during Monday’s city council meeting.

The council approved an emergency declaration extension on Aug. 21 that lasted until Sept. 18.

Johnston declared homelessness an emergency during his first day in office July 18. He has proposed homeless sheltering efforts that include building micro communities and buying and leasing hotels.

Here is a list of other major items on Monday’s agenda:

Contracts and Resolutions

Resolution approving a liability claim worth $550,000 paid to Russell Strong after he lost an eye from a police shooting during George Floyd protests.

A resolution with MARSH USA for insurance broker services for major construction projects at DIA, adding $24,623,326 for a new total of $36,509,586 and two years for a new end date of Feb. 1, 2029.

Two resolutions approving a combined $8,625,000 with H.C. Peck and Associates for acquisition and relocation costs associated with the Globeville Levee Improvements Project in District 9.

A resolution approving a liability claim of $825,000 to Civil Rights Litigation Group for all claims related to Juan Valenzuela v. Karl Coleman.

A resolution approving a $2,901,079 agreement between Denver and Vive to provide healthy food bags and snacks to underserved youth and their families through Dec. 31, 2025.

Bills

A bill with Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority for $30 million to approve the purchase of technology solutions to reduce acquisition time and costs for technology solutions. Contract ends Sept. 1, 2028.

A bill with the Colorado Department of Human Services for $735,615.80 to provide up to 18 treatment beds for court-ordered individuals under competency evaluations and are in custody of Denver jails.

A bill with Denver Health and Hospital Authority to cover staffing for mental health services for individuals under court order for inpatient competency restoration and are waiting for an inpatient bed. The bill adds $310,000 for a new total of $1,147,882.91, extending the coverage date until June 30, 2024.

A bill with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to continue supporting Denver Human Services adding $1,229,112.97 for a new total of $3,385,797.40 for one year until June 30, 2024.

Public Hearings