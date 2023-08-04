The first homeless encampment cleanup under Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's administration began on Friday morning.

The cleanup up — the administration cited rat infestation as the reason — is expected to last several hours.

Johnston’s long-term plan is to amass enough supportive housing that the city can simultaneously match people living in encampments with a unit as their camps are closed. No new units were ready by the time his administration approved the first sweep since he took office, the mayor earlier said.

“We have a lot of work to do to find housing resources for these folks,” Cole Chandler, the mayor’s senior advisor for homelessness resolution, said as he watched the sweep unfold.

There were changes to how Denver approached this sweep. The process began at 7 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. The city was only required to give a two-day notice of the sweep but opted instead to give seven days. In that time, outreach teams visited daily. The city also provided each encampment resident with a letter “that said basically, we are sorry that this is happening,” and the administration is working to find supportive housing units, Chandler said.

“We will have senior staff bearing witness each time that one of these has to take place,” he said.

Johnston's first encampment cleanup and the problems he and the encampment residents have identified illustrate the complexity of metro Denver's homelessness crisis. One central question for his administration is what to do when homeless individuals insist on staying in the streets. Some maintain that Denver has more than enough shelter beds to enforce the camping ban, while others insist that sweeps don't work.

For David Sjoberg, most available shelter space means being separated from his wife, he said, something he is not willing to do.

Sjoberg had lived at the encampment on 22nd and Stout for more than two weeks leading up to the encampment cleanup. Friday was the first sweep to impact him.

"It's a little bit stressful, just because of the fact that not only do you have to move but you have to go where it is acceptable to go," and those locations can be difficult to find, he said.

"Everything is owned by somebody," he said.

The complications of living on Denver streets make it difficult to get out of the homelessness cycle, he said. Skoberg had temporary housing arranged for he and his wife, he said, but then his phone was stolen. Unable to follow up with the agency assisting him, Skoberg was not sure if the housing was still available to him.

Others still argue that the chronically homeless, particularly those who live in encampments and who refuse city services, suffer from deep addiction to drugs notably fentanyl and methamphetamine, and that, unless the Johnston administration specifically address substance abuse and mental health, his "housing first" approach is bound to fail.

Denver has poured significant resources into tackling the crisis, spending $152 million in 2022 and authorizing $254 million to address the problem in 2023, but the crisis shows no signs of abating. The city this year saw an 8% increase in the number of homeless people who sleep in public places, based on the most recent point-in-time count. All told, the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative counted 9,065 homeless people throughout the seven-county metro area, a nearly 32% increase from 2022.