Denver is receiving a federal grant of $2,580,526 to help provide resources to youth who are homeless within the city, Mayor Mike Johnston and U.S. Rep Diana DeGette announced.

The funds will be used to provide housing and wrap-around services, a DeGette office news release said.

Grant dollars are coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program.

“We have a moral obligation to make sure all Denverites have access to housing,” Johnston said in the release. “Our children are Denver’s most precious resource, and it’s critical we set them up for lifetime success despite their current resources.”

The mayor vowed to house 1,000 homeless people by year’s end. He is just over 10% there, according to a city homeless housing dashboard.

“This funding will have a huge impact for our city and change the lives of youth experiencing homelessness,” DeGette said. “By partnering federal resources with local expertise, we can help those experiencing homelessness and build a stronger community.”

Denver remains under a homeless emergency declaration issued by Johnston. The city looks to use up to $52 million by year’s end to address the rising homelessness issue, particularly for housing.

Johnston has also earmarked a tentative $242 million to address homelessness in 2024.