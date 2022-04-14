041322-dg-news-tabor-lawsuit
Colorado Senator Jerry Sonnenberg, Americans for Prosperity, Michael Fields and Richard Orman filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado this week in Denver District Court asking it to throw out a 2021 law that imposes five layers of new taxes on taxpayers without a vote by calling them “fees.”
The plaintiffs say the law is intentionally evading the Taxpayer Bill of Rights and is unconstitutional.
Senate Bill 21-260, passed last legislative session, created four new state-owned enterprises and revised an existing one that are to be used to collect fees to fund the state’s transportation system and advance Governor Polis’ environmental agenda.
“They created taxes and created four different enterprises so that each one would be less than the hundred million (dollar statutory limit),” said state Senator Jerry Sonnenberg, a plaintiff in the case in an interview with The Denver Gazette. “That's just absolutely a slap in the face to the voters of Colorado when they went to the ballot box, that's why we filed the lawsuit.”
TABOR, a state constitutional amendment enacted in 1992 in response to what voters considered out-of-control tax-and-spend policies emanating from the statehouse, limits the amount of revenue the state can collect and spend. Revenue collected over the cap must be refunded to taxpayers.
Ever since TABOR was enacted, Democrats have been trying to evade, repeal and even have the measure declared unconstitutional because, they complain, it impedes their authority to make spending decisions say critics.
“This legislature for years has been positively allergic to coming to the voters with anything. They get hives at the very idea that the constitution might control their discretionary power,” said Dan Burrows, legal director for Advance Colorado and attorney for Sonnenberg, Fields and Orman. “It is frankly anti-democratic and anti-constitutional and shameful that people who have taken an oath to comply with constitution and comply with the law do everything they can to avoid complying.”
The problem begins when legislators create state-owned enterprises that can levy fees for alleged services or products that are, in critic’s opinions, nothing more than taxes in disguise intended to evade TABOR.
Because fee-funded enterprise revenue doesn’t count towards the TABOR spending limits, Democrats have increasingly turned into fees what used to be understood to be taxes that the legislature has historically debated and acted upon democratically, in full view of the public, during the legislative budget process.
The four new enterprises are:
• The Community Access Enterprise that imposes a retail delivery fee to fund “widespread adoption of electric vehicles and electric alternatives to motor vehicles;”
• The Clean Fleet Enterprise that imposes a fee on retail delivery and rides provided by ride-share providers (TNC) like Uber and Lyft to “incentivize and support the use of electric motor vehicles and other technologies in private and government vehicle fleets;”
• The Clean Transit Enterprise that imposes a clean transit retail delivery fee to “support electrification of public transit” and;
• The Nonattainment Area Air Pollution Mitigation Enterprise that imposes an “air pollution mitigation fee” on retail deliveries and TNC rides.
The fifth fee comes through an amendment to the existing Statewide Bridge Enterprise to impose a bridge and tunnel impact fee on diesel fuel, as well as retail delivery fee.
It also appears that the Democrat-majority legislature isn’t done with what Sonnenberg describes as semantic chicanery.
“They’re even coming up with new names that aren't in statutes that aren't fees, that aren't taxes. There’s talk now of calling them “dues,” said Sonnenberg.
Part of the problem, says Sonnenberg, is that there is no clear statutory definition of what is a tax and what is a fee. He supports the idea of legislatively defining the two. Asked if a bill to do so would be appropriate Sonnenberg said, “There should be. Absolutely, there should be.”
Frustrated by TABOR, Democrats turned to fees to raise money for their projects while evading TABOR’s limitations and the requirement for a public vote says Burrows.
Burrows says 22 new enterprises have been formed at the state level since TABOR was enacted. Enterprise revenues, he says, have gone from $742 million in 1992 to $27.8 billion in 2021.
“Forty three percent of the state’s budget is now controlled by unelected bureaucrats,” said Burrows.
In response to the explosion of state enterprises that don’t have to ask for permission to impose or increase a fee, in 2020 voters approved Proposition 117, which requires voter approval for new state-owned enterprises if the revenue from fees over its first five years is projected to exceed $100 million. It also says if enterprises are created simultaneously, all revenues must be aggregated towards the $100 million limit.
These new enterprises are projected by the Legislative Council to collect at least $173 million dollars in the first two fiscal years alone. The Legislative Council fiscal note doesn’t project revenues beyond that.
Sonnenberg also approves of the idea of a citizen-initiated state constitutional amendment that adds the word “fees” to TABOR that would require public votes to enact or increase fees as well as taxes.
“That's one reason I'm such a strong supporter of being able to petition your government through the ballot process,” said Sonnenberg. “If the legislature's going to continue to do stupid stuff, the people are going stand up and put stuff on the ballot to try and rein them in.”
Burrows has a different take on voting on fees.
“Nobody, I don't think, expects, or even wants to vote on that. The problem in Colorado is that the sort of common-sense understanding of fees has been separated from what the legislature does,” Burrows said. “The legislature charges fees not to defray the cost of a particular service, which is what most people would understand it to be, but to raise revenue for ordinary government operations, things that have been funded by taxes for 150 years.”
The lawsuit claims that the law is unconstitutional because it violates Proposition 117’s aggregation and revenue limits; because it violates the Colorado Constitution’s single-subject requirement; because the legislature failed to adjust the various revenue caps that TABOR requires and because the legislature did not bring it to the people for their approval.
“It's the problem we've been dealing with with the Colorado legislature for nigh-on 30 years, ever since TABOR was passed,” said Burrows. “But Advance Colorado and my clients are going to continue to hold this legislature's feet to the fire and make them justify their hatred of citizen oversight.”