Two Colorado 14ers — Mount Lincoln and Mount Democrat — will reopen for hiking on Friday after being closed for several months.

The two peaks, part of the famous Decalibron loop in Park County, have been closed since March due to landowner liability concerns, Anneliese Steel, chair of the Fix CRUS Coalition, said in a release.

"The reopening will also restore access to Mount Cameron, which can only be summited via Democrat or Lincoln," Steel said. "The reopening is the result of a collaboration between the US Forest Service, the Town of Alma, and landowner John Reiber."

Landowner John Reiber, who has mining claims on Mount Lincoln and Democrat, spearheaded the effort to find a temporary solution.

"The reopening of these peaks is the result of a lot of collaboration, hard work and financial investment," Reiber said. "While it does take a significant amount of effort to manage this, I believe it's a worthwhile endeavor for the time, both for our local community and for those who want to climb all the 14ers, but it’s a stopgap measure. For a long term solution, join the Fix CRUS Coalition.”

However, fourteener Mount Lindsey in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, remains closed indefinitely, which, according to Steel, "highlights the ongoing need to amend the Colorado Recreational Use Statute (CRUS) to strengthen landowners liability protection for granting free public access."

Access to some of Colorado's 14ers has been "off limits" since March 2023.

The state's recreational use statute is the long-standing provision that some legislators, advocates and landowners attempted to amend earlier this year in hopes of easing those landowners' liability concerns over hikers on their properties.

The legislation failed to pass through the Senate Judiciary Committee in March, resulting in the indefinite closure of mining claims along mounts Lincoln, Democrat and Bross — effectively making the 14,000-foot loop known as Decalibron off-limits.

But through the recent work between Reiber, the US Forest Service and the Town of Alma, the establishment of a cooperative liability waiver system for the peaks is now in place.

The recent closure of several areas follow a $7.3 million liability lawsuit involving a biker's accident on an unofficial Air Force Academy trail. Waiver systems are increasingly common, including all spectators and participants at the 2023 Leadville 100 race series.

Steel also emphasized the point.

"While we celebrate today's opening, it's a temporary solution to a larger issue. We must continue working to strengthen the protections in the Colorado Recreational Use Statute, to protect free access to outdoor recreation," Steel said.

Alex Derr, Secretary of the Coalition, added, "The efforts to reopen Mount Lincoln and Mount Democrat are proof of what we can achieve through cooperation and creative thinking. We need to continue using our collective voices and creativity to advocate for a sustainable, long-term solution by fixing Colorado’s recreational use statute."

Nicole Budine, Conservation Policy Manager at the Colorado Mountain Club added, "We are excited to see this beloved trail reopen to hikers. This reopening underscores the need for a sustainable, long-term solution for recreation access throughout Colorado."

“Hat’s off to John Reiber for launching this temporary fix using the electronic waiver to reopen Mounts Democrat and Lincoln,” said Colorado Fourteeners Initiative Executive Director Lloyd Athearn. “However, as owners of another 14er summit (Mount Shavano), CFI knows that the long-term solution to landowner liability for everyone will come through fixing CRUS in the 2024 Colorado legislative session.”

Interested hikers can sign the waiver to access Mount Lincoln, Mount Democrat, and Mount Cameron. The summit of Mount Bross remains closed, though the “Bross bypass” trail will be open for hikers completing the full loop.