Registration for the 2024 Denver Colfax Marathon is now open and organizers said they expect it will sell out fast.

The 18th annual Denver Colfax Marathon weekend will be held May 17 to 19, 2024, with several races lined up for runners of all abilities to participate in.

The weekend includes a May 18 morning 5K, followed by the May 19 marathon, half marathon, 10 miler and the nation’s largest marathon relay (four divisions).

Race organizers said the first 500 runners who register will receive the lowest prices of the season, saving between $40 to $80.

The Colfax Half Marathon takes runners through parts of the Denver Zoo, and also includes running through Denver Fire Station No. 1 at 745 W. Colfax Ave.

The Urban 10 Miler features a run through Denver landmarks Empower Field at Mile High, parts of downtown Denver, in Confluence Park and Cherry Creek, and down 17th Avenue to City Park.

Four divisions of the Relay include:

Open Relay (any 5 runners)

Corporate Relay (employee teams in each industry)

Government Relay (employee teams)

Public Schools Relay (employee teams from the same K-12 public school)

Denver Colfax Marathon registration is available at runcolfax.org.