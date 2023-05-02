The ski season has wrapped up at Keystone Resort, but things have never been busier at the base area of the western Colorado ski area, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported Tuesday.

Kindred Resorts has begun construction on a massive new ski village at the base of Keystone.

More than 300 people are working on the $300-million project to develop four acres by Keystone Resort's gondola.

"We are moving really fast. We are ahead of schedule," said Kindred Resorts co-founder Shervin Rashidi.

Two cranes are spinning daily while foundations are poured for a new base area with a 107-room ski-in, ski-out hotel. One-to-four bedroom condos are planned too, ranging from $1.4 million to $6 million.

Kindred Resorts partner Ryan Geller said a new private ski club with valet services is also planned.

"Storage of your skis, valet boot warmers, private club for events food and drink," Geller said.

There will also be more retail space, three restaurants, and Keystone's ski and ride school will be housed in the new village.

Builders said the construction project will completely transform the Keystone Resort base area by 2025.

"If you skied here this year and you come back next year, you will be blown away with how fast this is going to go up," Rashidi said.