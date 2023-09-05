 Skip to main content
When and where to see the leaves change in Colorado this fall

Arguably one of the best Colorado places to see the aspen colors in the fall is a mountain town of the same name. Aspen is a town in Colorado’s mountains surrounded by quaking aspens. Visit the iconic Maroon Bells for a postcard-perfect Colorado scene. When heading to the next destination, be sure to account for time along Highway 82 – Independence Pass for more colorful scenery (but don’t linger on this narrow mountain road in non-designated pull-offs. After Independence Pass, the small town of Twin Lakes and the two mountain lakes here provide great photography spots.

Beginning in early September, Colorado's high country experiences the annual leaf change among its forests, meadows and along its riverbanks. 

The golds, reds and oranges pop across mountain sides from Steamboat to Silverton, with Colorado's famous aspen trees making autumn a sight to see.

Fall Foliage Forecast map - Peak Aspen colors in Colorado

Typically, colors peak in Colorado's northern mountains — the Park, Mummy, Never Summer and Rabbit Ears ranges — throughout the month of September. The central mountains — the Flattops, Gore, Sawatch, and Front ranges — peak the last week of the month. The southern mountains — San Juans, Sangre de Cristo, Wet and Spanish Peak ranges — peak the first and second weeks of October.

Leaves change color each autumn when they stop photosynthesis. As the green chlorophyll fades, yellow pigments become visible, leaving behind the colors we see on aspens, cottonwoods, and other deciduous trees.

How does weather affect autumn color?

According to the US Forest Service, the amount and brilliance of the colors that develop in any particular autumn season are related to weather conditions that occur before and during the time the chlorophyll in the leaves is dwindling, with temperature and moisture being the main influences.

"A succession of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp but not freezing nights seems to bring about the most spectacular color displays," the Forest Service said.

