Beginning Sept. 1, annual meadow closures go into effect in Rocky Mountain National Park, Jamie Richards from the national park said.

"To prevent the disturbance and harassment of elk during their fall mating season, also known as the elk rut, meadow closures are also in place to enhance wildlife viewing experiences for all park visitors," she said.

Meadow closures are in place between 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. Areas that are closed include meadow areas in:

Horseshoe Park

Upper Beaver Meadows

Moraine Park

Harbison Meadow

Holzwarth Meadow

During the specified hours, these areas are closed to all travel on foot or via horseback off established roadways and established trails.

Fishing locations along the Fall, Thompson and Colorado rivers that are accessed by walking through closed areas are closed to fishing between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. as well. These closures remain in place through Oct. 31.