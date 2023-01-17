1982 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Champion bull rider Charles "Charlie" Sampson shakes and bucks a folding chair while Mutton Bustin’ competitor Jeremiah Walker, 4, laughs back stage during the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Bull rider Kamal Miller escapes being hit by the bull after being bucked during the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Bull rider Anthony Smith sits quietly backstage before his event during the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
1982 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Champion bull rider Charles "Charlie" Sampson, right, gives tips to bull rider Kamal Miller backstage during the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Author, entrepreneur and former bull rider Abe Morris walks backstage from the arena during the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Mutton Bustin’ competitor Champ Hysaw, 6, holds the hands of two organizers before heading out to the arena during the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
A rider presents the Pan-African flag in the arena during the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
1982 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Champion bull rider Charles "Charlie" Sampson poses for a portrait showing his World Champion belt buckle during the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
As it does every year, the National Western Stock Show’s rodeo timed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday filled the Denver Coliseum Monday night with Black cowboys and cowgirls who roped steers, rode bulls and showed their prowess handling dangerous, careening animals.
But at a rodeo that is themed around racial equality, a half dozen athletes waiting to ride all said that they see themselves as cowboys first, rather than as racial types.
“As cowboys we are different Americans,” said Anthony Lyons, 26, from Tulsa.
“We are cowboy Americans, we are all as one,” seconded Marcel Autman, originally from Chicago.
The MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo is part of the touring Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, honoring the legendary rodeo rider credited as having pioneered the art of “bulldogging" — hopping on a galloping steer and wrestling it to the ground.
Pickett — who started a family rough riders show in the 1890s and went on to tour the country in a wild west show with Buffalo Bill and other performers — became the first Black cowboy voted into the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum’s Rodeo Hall of Fame, in 1970.
Pickett, who died in 1932, is widely known to have suffered frequent discrimination along the path to fame, including being denied entry into events. At times, according to various accounts, he had played up his part Cherokee lineage just to be allowed to compete.
A century later, after a pandemic shutdown and George Floyd protests that exacerbated racial tensions across the country, Black cowboys riding in Denver find few encounters in their own professional experiences that resonate with what Pickett experienced.
“This color or that color, when you come into cowboy life, your whole scene changes. They will love you, it’s like a family,” Anthony Smith, 19, said.
Also from Tulsa, Smith switched to bull riding after a bronco fell back on him during a ride four years ago.
“You can have your family and then you can have a cowboy family,” Smith said. “I found out as soon as started riding, your cowboy family is better than your real family.”
Although some of these Pickett competitors grew up around ranching, many like Smith found their way into it from more urban surroundings.
Anthony Lyons calls himself a city boy but chanced climbing on a bull while visiting Mesquite, Texas.
“Somebody asked me if I wanted to get on a bull in front of some girls. I didn’t turn that down,” he said.
To his surprise, Lyons lasted six seconds of the eight-second qualifying time — pretty good for a first-ever ride.
“Then I took time to learn, and now I’m one of the best in the state,” he said. Lyons won his first event last year, and recently finished high among 90 top bull riders in world. He has been given opportunities to compete overseas, including in Saudi Arabia.
Rodeo star Charles Sampson, who won a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world bull riding championship in 1982 and recalls being presented a championship belt buckle by former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm, grew up in the Watts area of Los Angeles — renowned as a highly urban African American neighborhood.
“I wasn’t raised in a horse environment,” he said Monday night, while coaching some younger competitors about to ride.
Nevertheless, through the Cub Scouts, he climbed into the saddle at age 11. “I was lucky I got involved in it at an early age,” Sampson said. “It kept me out of trouble.”
“The family around horses and animals are lovely people,” he said. “It’s lucky that rodeo is back. The pandemic had everybody locked up, and now is a time to rejoice and be outside, to be conscious of what happened to us.”
Numbers of competitors said this year’s competition is special for the chance to return to competition following the pandemic.
Ronald Jennings, who was helping load bulls into the chutes, grew up in rural Southern California near Riverside.
“My family has been doing rodeo for my entire life,” he said, noting his father rode bulls.
The pandemic, he said, posed a huge threat to a rodeo profession that is almost entirely based on drawing crowds to events.
“It got really bad for some people,” he said, noting some bull-owning families who were forced to sell.
Some competitors said their profession gave them a little protection from one of the pandemic’s biggest threats to young people — those encapsulated with an electronic device during extended stay-at-homes.
Despite being part of Gen Z — those born after 1995 as social media became all-consuming for children —Marcel Autman said electronics plays a minimal role in his life.
“I didn’t grow up with all the electronics kids have now," Autman said. "I was always outside.”
“I’m a third-generation cowboy,” he said. “I’ve been around it my whole life. Before I could talk, I was on a horse.”
Does the world of cowboys exist totally outside of the overriding focus on race relations that has followed the pandemic?
“In a sense, I have (experienced some racism),” Ronald Jennings said.
“I went to North Dakota three years ago, walked into a store with my cowboy hat on, and everybody was looking at me. It was kind of funny,” he said, but added that he met some new friends.
“Everybody is pretty cool, everybody respects everybody, there’s a lot more respect than in any sport,” Jennings said. “Everybody has their ups and downs and when somebody is down you try to help them up.”
Rodeo veteran Abe Morris of Aurora, who grew up in New Jersey, says that riding rodeo is a chance for young people to actually live a dream.
“I grew up in Woodstown, New Jersey. I had older cousins who lived at the rodeo grounds," Morris said. "They didn’t give me any instruction at all, they just put me on a pony, hit him in the rear, I’d take off and they’d laugh their heads off.”
Morris recalled that he began to get his balance in the saddle, and then didn’t want to climb back down. After high school, he followed the cowboy route to a college education at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
“I was the first black cowboy at the University of Wyoming,” Morris said. "Wyoming was over-the-rainbow for me."
“The school did a full-page story on me,” he said, adding that the writer had considerably embellished his riding skills at that point. “People said, ‘Who is this guy? I’ve never seen a black cowboy on campus'.”
The story came out the day before the college rodeo. Next day, Morris climbed on a bull and won his event — like life copying art.
“I lived up to the story,” he said.
Morris rode for twenty years, then became a rodeo announcer after a bull smacked his hip in 1994. He’s now building a chocolate chip cookie brand called Cowboy Shootout Cookies, and mentors younger rodeo riders.
“I hope I can help them along,” he said.
Wednesday’s lineup at the National Western includes sheep shearing at 12:30 p.m., and Future Farmers of America day at the pro rodeo, 1:30 p.m. at Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street, off Brighton Boulevard just south of I-70. For more information, a schedule or tickets visit nationalwestern.com.