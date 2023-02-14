Dr. Zain Allison kisses his bride Tania Pena-Lfaro on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as local drag performer Jessica L’Whor officiated during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Ten couples were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of the pandemic. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight."
Zain Allison and his bride-to-be Tania Pena-Lfaro hug before their wedding on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Ten couples were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of the pandemic. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight."
Adrian Villa, left, and Sergio Chavez exchange their vows Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Ten couples were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of the pandemic. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Ryan Morris kisses his bride Sharon Morris as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. Ryan and Sharon met last summer at the Cheyenne Frountier Days. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Dr. Zain Allison kisses his bride Tania Pena-Lfaro on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as local drag performer Jessica L’Whor officiated during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Ten couples were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of the pandemic. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight."
Zain Allison and his bride-to-be Tania Pena-Lfaro hug before their wedding on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Ten couples were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of the pandemic. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight."
Adrian Villa, left, and Sergio Chavez exchange their vows Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Ten couples were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of the pandemic. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Ten couples tied the knot Tuesday as Denver revived its pre-pandemic tradition of performing marriages one after another on Valentine's Day.
Dubbed the "Denver Marriage Marathon," the tradition began in 2008, but was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19.
About 50 people attended the event Tuesday, said Lucille Wenegieme, a spokesperson for the Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder.
The weddings were performed on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building.
"Thankfully we got it in just before the weather got bad," Wenegieme said.
Wenegieme said there was a diverse mix of couples as well, as two of the marriages were performed in Spanish and one same sex couple said their vows.
1 of 10
Dr. Zain Allison kisses his bride Tania Pena-Lfaro on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as local drag performer Jessica L’Whor officiated during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight." (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Antony Thomas kisses his daughter and flower girl, Kamia Thomas, as he wait to marry his wife-to-be Bri Thomas Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Ryan Morris kisses his bride Sharon Morris as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. Ryan and Sharon met last summer at the Cheyenne Frountier Days. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Adrian Villa, left, and Sergio Chavez exchange their vows Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Antony Thomas and Bri Thomas kiss during their wedding ceremony on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Zain Allison and his bride-to-be Tania Pena-Lfaro hug before their wedding on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight." (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Antony Thomas and Bri Thomas hold their marriage license after getting married Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Dr. Zain Allison and his bride Tania Pena-Lfaro exchange their wedding vows on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as local drag performer Jessica L’Whor officiates during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight." (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Adrian Villa, left, and Sergio Chavez exchange their vows Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Antony Thomas and Bri Thomas leave the front steps of the Denver City and County Building with their daughter and flower girl Kamia Thomas after getting married Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19.
PHOTOS: 2023 Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day
1 of 10
Dr. Zain Allison kisses his bride Tania Pena-Lfaro on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as local drag performer Jessica L’Whor officiated during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight." (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Antony Thomas kisses his daughter and flower girl, Kamia Thomas, as he wait to marry his wife-to-be Bri Thomas Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Ryan Morris kisses his bride Sharon Morris as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. Ryan and Sharon met last summer at the Cheyenne Frountier Days. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Adrian Villa, left, and Sergio Chavez exchange their vows Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Antony Thomas and Bri Thomas kiss during their wedding ceremony on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Zain Allison and his bride-to-be Tania Pena-Lfaro hug before their wedding on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight." (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Antony Thomas and Bri Thomas hold their marriage license after getting married Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Dr. Zain Allison and his bride Tania Pena-Lfaro exchange their wedding vows on the front steps of the Denver City and County building Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as local drag performer Jessica L’Whor officiates during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. The couple met five years ago at the hospital where they both worked. Peno-Lfaro said it was "love at first sight." (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Adrian Villa, left, and Sergio Chavez exchange their vows Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
Antony Thomas and Bri Thomas leave the front steps of the Denver City and County Building with their daughter and flower girl Kamia Thomas after getting married Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19.