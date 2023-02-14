Ten couples tied the knot Tuesday as Denver revived its pre-pandemic tradition of performing marriages one after another on Valentine's Day.

Dubbed the "Denver Marriage Marathon," the tradition began in 2008, but was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19.

About 50 people attended the event Tuesday, said Lucille Wenegieme, a spokesperson for the Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder.

The weddings were performed on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building.

"Thankfully we got it in just before the weather got bad," Wenegieme said.

Wenegieme said there was a diverse mix of couples as well, as two of the marriages were performed in Spanish and one same sex couple said their vows.