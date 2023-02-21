The Denver Zoo wants help naming a new addition to the Zoo's residents.

The Zoo welcomed a baby Linne’s two-toed sloth to its Tropical Discovery habitat on Thursday, Jan. 26 — born to mom, Charlotte, and dad, Elliot — and now the Zoo is revealing that the pup is a boy and is inviting the community to choose his name.

The healthy pup is a conservation win for the slow-moving species, the Zoo said in a release. The result of the exceptional care the Zoo’s animal care and animal health teams provided throughout Charlotte’s pregnancy.

For a $5 donation per vote, sloth and Denver Zoo fans alike are encouraged to help choose a name from options selected by the sloth family’s adoring keepers. All donations will go towards the care of Charlotte, Elliot, the baby sloth and the Zoo’s other 3,000 wild residents.

Name options include (with descriptions from the Denver Zoo):

• RAIN: Inspired by the tropical rainforest from which this species hails, a vote for RAIN will make sure the little guy is always showered with love.

• WICKET: The Zoo’s last sloth naming contest, did, in fact, let the Wookiee win—so it’s only fitting that his little brother be named after an Ewok!

• CAPPUCCINO: While the little guy is NOT caffeinated, he does have a beautiful café con leche coat—and he’s perfectly sweet, even sin azucar.

Click HERE to cast a vote.

The fundraiser is scheduled to run for the next four weeks, with the name being revealed in late March. In the meantime, guests are encouraged to stop by the Zoo to try to catch a glimpse of Charlotte and the baby in their Tropical Discovery habitat.

The sloth is the third pup born at Denver Zoo to parents Charlotte and Elliot — the first being born in February 2018 and the second in April 2019.