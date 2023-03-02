ARVADA, Colo. — Elvis Cinemas has permanently closed.

The Colorado family-owned movie theater chain announced the closure on its website and social media Wednesday.

"Elvis Cinemas has closed for good," Elvis Cinemas said in a statement. "Thanks to everyone who was a part or was a patron for the last 23 years. We will miss all of you."

Elvis Cinemas had operated locations in Arvada, Littleton and in Denver on East Hampden Avenue.

While Elvis Cinemas had screened discounted second-run movies in the past, the company had switched to first-run films in recent years. The chain had been showing current Hollywood hits including "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "80 For Brady," and "Knock at the Cabin."

Movie lovers have flooded Elvis Cinemas' Facebook page to share their memories and sadness about the theaters' closure:

"Thank you for making the cinema experience accessible and enjoyable for all of us, no matter our budget," said Joseph Perales. "You made so many memorable date nights, friend nights, and family nights memorable and I will be forever grateful for that! Thank you for everything."

