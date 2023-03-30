It's Championship time of our Denver/Front Range Brewers' Bracket. The results from the Final Four match ups are in and, wow, was that round explosive.

New Terrain Brewing in Golden had another strong match up against Boulder brewery Avery Brewing in their final four round. Between all the online and Instagram votes, the maker of the 'Numb Cold IPA' worked its way into the championship by nearly a 2.5:1 win ratio, out scoring Avery 529-215.

In the other final four match up, Great Divide Brewing in Denver played a huge match against Fort Collins brewery Odell Brewing Company. This match up between two Colorado brewery titans had over 1,300 votes between online and Instagram!

Great Divide Brewing had a huge voting push online, but sneaky Odell nearly caught them with all the Instagram votes, however, did lose the round by 100 votes 728-628.

Starting today until 7 a.m., Monday, the Championship match up will be online and on Instagram for voting, so go VOTE. The last two remaining breweries will battle over the weekend to determine which Denver or Front Range brewery is Champion in 2023. We will combine votes from both online and social media polls to announce the winner.

Round 3

New Terrain Brewing vs. Great Divide Brewing