You voted for your favorite breweries in the first round of our Denver or Front Range Brewers' Bracket on The Denver Gazette's website and Instagram and the results are in.

Two upsets happened in the Sweet 16. Golden brewery New Terrain overtook a tight game against the old timer from Lyons in Oskar Blues, and Denver brewery Black Shirt Brewing held off the Boulder challenger Mountain Sun.

In two battles between heavy weight breweries — New Belgium vs. Great Divide and Odell vs. Denver Beer — Fat Tire was squashed by the Titan (IPA) and 90 Schilling shellacked Incredible Pedal.

Starting today, the Elite 8 match ups will be online and on Instagram for voting, so go VOTE. Next Thursday, March 23, the Final Four breweries will face head-to-head. Starting March 30, the last two remaining breweries will battle over the weekend to determine which Denver or Front Range brewery is Champion in 2023. We will combine votes from both online and social media polls to announce the winner.  

Round 2

A. Great Divide Brewing vs. Left Hand Brewing

Great Divide Brewing Co.

Great Divide Brewing Co.'s Barrel Bar will stay in Denver's RiNo neighborhood for the forseeable future after the company sold the building, and land it's on, to development company McWhinney. The new owner will allow Great Divide to lease the bar, and some warehouse, space. 

VOTE HERE: Great Divide Brewing vs. Left Hand Brewing

You voted:

B. Station 26 Brewing Co. vs. Odell Brewing Co.

Station 26 Brewing.jpg

Station 26 Brewing in Denver, Colorado.

VOTE HERE: Station 26 Brewing Co. vs. Odell Brewing Co.

You voted:

C. Avery Brewing Co. vs. Black Shirt Brewing

030223-dg-news-BlackShirtBrewingMug01.JPG

A mural decorates the side of Black Shirt Brewing Co and Craft Pizza Kitchen on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

VOTE HERE: Avery Brewing Co. vs. Black Shirt Brewing

You voted:

D. Dry Docking Brewing vs. New Terrain Brewing

New Terrain Brewing Co

New Terrain Brewing Company's Cold IPA, a beer being brought back as a large batch and introducing cans after receiving great feedback. 

VOTE HERE: Dry Dock Brewing vs. New Terrain Brewing

You voted:

Tags

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.