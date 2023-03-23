It's Final Four time of our Denver/Front Range Brewers' Bracket. The results from the Elite 8 match ups are in and the remaining breweries tapped out their opponents not as easily as one would think.

New Terrain Brewing in Golden did it again, with lots of 'Pillow Drops' to its opponent Dry Dock Brewing. Any wooing from the 'Apricot Blonde' was more like booing as the Aurora brewery lost by over 250 votes.

In the battle between downtown Denver stalwart Great Divide Brewing and Longmont brewery Left Hand Brewing, the maker of the 'Yeti Imperial Stout' handed the 'Sawtooth Amber Ale' maker the loss, moving it into the Final Four.

In a surprise match up, Avery Brewing Co. in Boulder was a 'White Rascal' in second-half voting against Black Shirt Brewing, who's 'Nothing to Gein IPA' couldn't hold off late-push Instagram votes, giving the Front Range brewery the win by only four votes.

In the tightest match up of the round, Fort Collins brewery Odell Brewing Co. is 'Sippin' Pretty' today heading into the Final Four — just barely. This year's dark horse brewery Station 26 Brewing in Denver and its '303 Lager' couldn't pull off the upset, losing by only 1 VOTE, 1!

Starting today, the Final Four match ups will be online and on Instagram for voting, so go VOTE. Starting March 30, the last two remaining breweries will battle over the weekend to determine which Denver or Front Range brewery is Champion in 2023. We will combine votes from both online and social media polls to announce the winner.

Round 3

A. Great Divide Brewing vs. Odell Brewing Co.

B. New Terrain Brewing vs. Avery Brewing Co.