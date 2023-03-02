There is little doubt college basketball fans will be following their favorite team during March Madness, but we've made our own bracket to vote in: The Denver/Front Range Brewers' Bracket.

For the next two weeks, the round of 16 will be published on our website and Instagram for you to read about each brewery and VOTE. Starting March 16, the round of 8 will be online and social media for voting. Starting March 23 the Final Four breweries will face head-to-head. Starting March 30 the last two remaining breweries will battle over the weekend to determine which Denver or Front Range brewery is Champion in 2023. We will combine votes from both online and social media polls to announce the winner.

A four person panel narrowed down the breweries in Denver and the northern Front Range to the top 16 according to Yelp, Trip Advisor, and suggestions on Reddit. Breweries include Avery, Great Divide, New Belgium, Jagged Mountain, Left Hand and more. Visit denvergazette.com to vote